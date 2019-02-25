Le'Veon Bell rumors: Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins are recruiting running back to the Eagles on Twitter
The Pittsburgh Steelers star will hit free agency on March 13
Le'Veon Bell is already asking fans which team he should play for in 2019.
It's not just fans who answered the Pro Bowl running back on Twitter, however.
Less than a month before Bell is scheduled to hit free agency after a tumultuous end to his Pittsburgh Steelers career, a pair of Philadelphia Eagles chimed in on social media in an apparent attempt to recruit Bell to Philly.
Veteran defensive end Chris Long was the first Eagle to reply to Bell's tweet asking where he should go in 2019, hinting with a smirk that he wouldn't mind the All-Pro becoming his teammate.
Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, a repeat Eagles captain and team leader, one-upped Long's tweet with a GIF of his own -- this one with the not-so-subtle message of, "Come, quickly." And his message was in direct response to a separate Bell tweet in which the Steelers running back openly contemplated a future with the Eagles (warning: contains language).
After sitting out the entire 2018 season following the Steelers' decision to use their franchise tag on Bell for a second straight year, the big-name back is expected to seek a lucrative contract this offseason. The Eagles are far from among the league's top teams in terms of cap space available entering 2019, and personnel chief Howie Roseman has historically shied away from big commitments to veteran running backs. In every other sense, however, the Bell-to-Philly idea makes some sense. The Eagles are in need of a three-down, multi-purpose weapon at the position after an inconsistent 2018 rotation, and Roseman has proven to be among the NFL's most adept at maneuvering the cap.
