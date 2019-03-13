Le'Veon Bell saga finally ends as running back agrees to sign with Jets on a four-year deal
The running back is ending his free agency by going where everyone thought he would go
Le'Veon Bell is boring everyone, by doing exactly what everyone expected. He dropped an album on Spotify at midnight, it contained no clues (and it wasn't very good) and then he signed with the Jets, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora.
Bell himself has since confirmed the deal as well.
The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who also reported the details of the contract: four years, $52.5 million with $35 million guaranteed and the possibility to go up as high as $61 million with incentives.
It's hard not to see this deal and immediately think that Bell made a mistake by not signing one of several deals the Steelers put in front of him back before he was ever thinking about skipping an entire season.
Bell sat out all of 2018 after the Steelers franchise tagged him for a second time, thinking he would hit free agency and make a pile of money, including making up for the $14 million he lost out on by not playing on the tag last year. Instead, as La Canfora noted, his market was soft as all get out.
Ultimately it was one team -- the Jets -- with the Ravens and Raiders never really materializing as actual suitors. He will now make less per year ($13.125 million) than he was slated to make under the franchise tag last year and he is well below the offers that the Steelers put in front of him previously.
Back in September, La Canfora reported that Bell walked away from $48 million in the first three years of an offer from the Steelers. He isn't getting that from the Jets -- just look at the guaranteed number involved here.
From a pure football perspective, it's a nice fit, although it remains to be seen how Bell looks outside the safety bubble of the Steelers that featured Ben Roethlisberger, a fantastic offensive line and multiple other skill position guys (Antonio Brown, etc) for defenses to key in on.
For the Jets, this is a pretty major win. They added a bona fide offensive playmaker to pair with their young star quarterback Sam Darnold, and Bell's ability to be a short-yardage passing weapon shouldn't be underrated when it comes to how he'll fit in Adam Gase's offense. Pair him with Jamison Crowder and the Jets had a nice, albeit expensive, turn in free agency when it comes to offensive acquisitions.
