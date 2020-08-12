Watch Now: We could see players in droves transfer or declare early for the NFL ( 3:16 )

Le'Veon Bell wants the best for Jamal Adams, his teammate for one season in New York. Adams, a Pro Bowl safety for the Jets last season, essentially forced a trade from New York to Seattle after his hope of receiving a long-term deal with the Jets was unrealized this offseason. While he said he harbors no ill will towards Adams, Bell admits that he didn't like the way Adams handled his exit from New York after openly lobbying for Bell to join the Jets the previous offseason. Bell's frustration with Adams came out on social media shortly after Adams was traded to the Seahawks, as the two ex-teammates exchanged several messages that seemed less than friendly.

"Jamal's a great player," Bell told reporters on Wednesday, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "There's nothing you can take away from that. He's a great, special player on the field, and I loved playing with him. He's a great teammate, too. Sometimes, you don't like the way people handle things. [There are] ways I've handled things that people haven't liked. I want the best for Jamal, regardless."

Bell, who said that was Adams was a big reason why he signed with the Jets during the 2019 offseason, also conveyed that he was under the impression that Adams was committed to helping turn things around in New York. Things appeared to be headed in that direction last season when the Jets finished with a 7-9 record after a 1-7 start. Adams, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, thrived in new Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' scheme, recording a career-high 6.5 sacks while helping New York's defense hold four of its last seven opponents to 17 points or less.

While 2019 was not a statistically impressive season for Bell, the two-time All-Pro running back still managed to amass 1,250 all-purpose yards after sitting out the entire 2018 season. His play down the stretch made things significantly easier for quarterback Sam Darnold, who posted a winning record during his second season under center following a rocky start to the season.

Instead of playing out his rookie contract in New York, Adams is now on a Seahawks team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations in 2020. Bell, meanwhile, remains on a Jets team that is coming off a fourth consecutive losing season but has hopes of competing with Buffalo and a Tom Brady-less New England team in the AFC East this season. Adams and Bell will get the chance to face off against one another for the first time when Seattle hosts New York in Week 14.

"It's going to be fun when we play," Bell said of the matchup. "I want the best for him, I want him to have a great season. And when we play (each other), we're going to play. I'm not about to sit here and keep talking about Jamal. I wish the best for him, but I'm going to worry about the guys who are here."

One of those players is new Jets' strong safety Bradley McDougald, an eight-year veteran who was acquired by New York in the trade that sent Adams to Seattle. McDougald joins a New York defense that is also welcoming rookie Ashtyn Davis, a fellow safety, into the fold in 2020.

"He's from Columbus, Ohio. Same place where I'm front," Bell said of McDougald, who grew up less than 30 minutes from Bell. "I'm glad that he's here. So, that's what I want to talk about."