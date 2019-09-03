Le'Veon Bell still motivated by Steelers exit: 'They had something special and they let it go'

This Sunday will be the first time we see running back Le'Veon Bell take the field since January 2018. After signing with the New York Jets following a fallout over a contract extension, Bell still finds himself motivated by his exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell has always used his past as motivation. When he fell to the second round in the 2013 NFL Draft, he made it a point to make every team who passed on him regret it. He found success doing so, and set two NFL records and several more franchise records during his first five NFL seasons.

Now again feeling wronged, Bell said in a recent interview with USA TODAY that he's looking forward to making the Steelers look silly for not giving him the money he feels like he deserved.

"It didn't work out in Pittsburgh. I'm out of Pittsburgh. And now I'm in a new city, a new team, and a lot of people haven't even given us a chance cause they don't like our roster," said Bell. "They think we don't have the talent."

"I'm thinking I'm going to show everybody. I'm going to show people that, look, Pittsburgh had something special and they let it go. That's what I'm going to go out there and do."

There's no doubt that Bell is something special. The 27-year-old has already racked up almost 8,000 yards from scrimmage. With that being said, the Steelers saw the emergence of another running back in Bell's absence.

Former third-round pick James Conner was inserted into the starting lineup, and he found success in his first career start. In a 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, Conner racked up 192 total yards and two touchdowns on 36 touches. While the Steelers did miss the playoffs in 2018, lack of production at running back cannot be blamed.

Conner recorded 215 rushes for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games, and also caught 55 passes for 497 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers were good enough to warrant a Pro Bowl bid, and have the Steelers feeling confident about the future of their backfield.

No one is going to argue that Conner is a better running back than Bell, but most will argue that the Steelers were right to not throw all of their money into the three time Pro Bowler.

Bell will get his chance to make Pittsburgh pay this year in Week 16, when his Jets host the Steelers on Dec. 22.