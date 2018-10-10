Le'Veon Bell trade rumors: Why Eagles are still in play to swap for Steelers running back

The clock is ticking towards the NFL trade deadline as well as the Le'Veon Bell situation potentially reaching another important point. So what's going to happen with Bell? Could he still be dealt by the Steelers? Are the Eagles still in play?

JLC still sees Bell and the Steelers struggling to find any sort of situation where the two sides are happy working together again and believes the Eagles are still very much in play for Bell.

"They were the team that made the most calls on Le'Veon Bell, before they even knew about the back problem with Jay Ajayi. So I understand not wanting to get expectations too high," La Canfora explained. "I understand about not wanting to get pinned in a corner where people just assume now that X happened, Y has to happen as a result of that. But I know a lot of people close to Howie Roseman who have been telling me for a while that whether it's Le'Veon Bell or something else, he knows that this group, it's not where it needs to be."

"He is a big proponent of shaking things up and trying to make a significant move to change the energy and the vibe and the productivity. There are a couple of different ways they can help that football team, but running back is one before that injury. And running back is certainly one now.

"And the Steelers are hoping he calls as much now as he did early in the process. And again, not that anybody was making offers, but their due diligence went beyond other people's due diligence."

Pittsburgh's in a tough spot, because the Steelers might want to land a decent pick in return if they're giving up Bell. At the very least it needs to be better than the comp pick (late third round) they'll likely get in 2020 as a result of Bell leaving and signing a huge deal.

The Eagles don't HAVE to trade for a running back right now, even with Ajayi going down with an ACL tear. And they could always land LeSean McCoy instead. They might also be worried about whether or not they can pay Bell. There's lots of moving parts, but the possibility remains very much alive.

