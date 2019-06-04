Le'Veon Bell's first on-field work with Jets at minicamp was missing two big things

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The vintage Le'Veon Bell stop-and-hop was on full display. So was his ability to get out and glide on a pass route, smooth as almost any receiver in the game. He also looked to be in shape, with all that hard work in Florida helping Bell shed any added weight he may have picked up in his year away from the NFL.

But what was missing from Bell's first on-field work with the New York Jets Tuesday at their mandatory minicamp were a couple of things:

One being a vast knowledge of the playbook, which was evident by the way he bird-dogged the quarterbacks on every play-call, trying to learn it on the fly.

The second was the timing of the offense with him in it. Bell is a back whose game is making defenders miss, whether with a jump cut after a pause or a sleek move in the open field.

Let's start with learning the playbook of first-year coach Adam Gase. It can be a complicated one, and the Jets have tried to help Bell as he stayed away from voluntary work with the team to train in South Florida.

They've sent him playbooks for his iPad, and Gase has talked to him a bunch about the offense. They have communicated almost every day, but Gase even admitted that until you see him on the field, you have no idea how quickly he can pick it up.

It's one thing to look at it on a tablet and another to execute it as you learn it.

"I literally was trying to listen to every word of the play," Bell said after practice. "I went to the quarterbacks and literally listened to the whole play, because I wanted to know what everybody's got. That's going to only help me understand the offense quicker. I knew once I got up here, football is football, so I'm going to learn the offense."

The Jets are excited to have Bell as their marquee free-agent signing after he missed all of 2018 in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That much came through listening to players and talking to coaches.

But since his head was spinning some, the timing wasn't there Tuesday, aside from one nice inside run. One particular throw from the morning workout under bright sun summed up why he probably should have been attending the team's OTAs

It came late in the practice when he ran a route into the flat, but Sam Darnold's pass was just off his fingertips for an incompletion.

Bell knew the play and ran the right route, but the depth wasn't right. In July, when he's back for training camp, that pass will be caught for a touchdown.