Le'Veon Bell's teammates are angry, but here's why they should be on his side in holdout

The new NFL season has yet to officially kick off, but things in Pittsburgh are already off to a rough start.

The Le'Veon Bell holdout situation hit a new low on Wednesday when several of the running back's teammates threw him under the bus while talking to the media. Multiple guys in the Steelers locker room, including some who had his back a few days ago, turned on Bell and spoke to the media about their frustrations with him not showing up for the team while he tries to negotiate a new contract. (Bell was franchise tagged by the team over the summer, meaning he'd make $14.5 million if he played a full season.)

"Honestly it's a little selfish," center Maurkice Pouncey told reporters after practice. "I'm kind of pissed right now. It sucks that he's not here. We'll move on as a team. It doesn't look like he'll be in the game plan at this point (for Week 1). (Second-year running back James) Conner looks great. We'll worry about (Bell) in Week 2."

On Thursday's "Off the Bench", Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about Bell's holdout and the motivations behind it. They also discuss whether or not it's cool for Bell's Steelers teammates to speak out so strongly about the holdout, with Raja Bell taking the position that player's should stay out of each other's business when it comes to contract negotiations.

