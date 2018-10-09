Lil Wayne chirps back at Eli Manning, says Giants QB needs his music 'the way you been playing'

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't just stir up his coach and his quarterback during a candid interview with ESPN before the New York Giants' Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He also initiated a back-and-forth between Eli Manning and Lil Wayne.

It started when Beckham suggested to ESPN's Josina Anderson during an on-camera sit-down that the now-1-4 Giants lack heart and energy, that he may not be happy in New York and that Manning may or may not be the right guy at quarterback for his team. The recently-paid star wide receiver said all this, of course, while curiously seated alongside Lil Wayne, a fellow Louisiana star, so when Manning was asked about Odell's comments on Monday, he joked by saying "I don't watch Lil Wayne that much."

Lil Wayne's face when Josina Anderson asks Odell if he's happy in New York and he says "That's a tough question" pic.twitter.com/bA2x1vqF2B — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 7, 2018

Now, the longtime rapper has fired back, albeit playfully, at the Giants quarterback.

In a six-minute Instagram video shared by SportsNet New York on Tuesday, Lil Wayne first goes after New York Knicks reporter Frank Isola, who suggested after Beckham's interview that the receiver couldn't be taken seriously by talking next to Wayne. After insisting that Isola "keep my name out your mouth," he goes on a long spiel about why Eli has has his respect but caught him off guard.

"Eli, man, every time I'm doing an interview about you ... even in the crib, amongst the homeys ... I'm the first one to back you up," he says. "But you talk about you don't watch Lil Wayne much, that's fine. That's fine. I'm cool with you. I don't care what you watch or what you listen to or nothing like that. But man, it's hometown love, you don't got to do me like that. I didn't say anything bad about you, man ... You ain't got to watch much of me. But you can listen, if you could."

And then, the parting shot: "You probably need to the way you been playing," he continues. "You probably need to bang some 'Carter V' before the game. Just a consideration."

Someone at the Giants facility may have gotten the message, too. At practice on Tuesday afternoon, Lil Wayne was heard playing over the speakers. Odell was seen dancing, but it's unclear whether Eli got in on it, too.