Lincoln Riley says Kyler Murray has a Barry Sanders-like ability to evade big hits

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft is Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. An electric runner and passer who accounted for 48 touchdowns this past season, Murray officially decided that he will play football rather than baseball (he was a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2018) and is intent on proving that he is the franchise quarterback in this draft.

This may come as no surprise, but there's at least one person who sees an incredibly bright future for Murray in the NFL: Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. Riley has produced the last two Heisman winners in Murray and Baker Mayfield, with his schemes helping both players find great success on the ground and through the air. And Riley sees Murray having similar dual-threat success at the next level. He even compared Murray's skill as a runner to that of arguably the greatest running back of all time.

"His speed, obviously, is off the charts," Riley said, per NBC's Peter King. "He'll be the fastest quarterback in the NFL by a long shot the day he walks in the door. But on top of that, I think the things as a runner and athletically he brings, and his elite quickness, will be important. And then he just has a feel. He knows how to play the game.

"He knows when the moments are big and he needs to strain to get a first down. He's not going to take unnecessary hits. He's kind of got the body to withstand a few, but I almost compare him -- I know this is high praise -- but I mean, it's almost kind of like a Barry Sanders effect. Yes I'm small for the position but I'm so athletic and so smart that I just rarely take big shots. Kyler took a lot less hits even than Baker (Mayfield) did. A lot less. He was never really beat up after a game. The guy can stay healthy and he's pretty smart. He's got just a really, really unique skill set of having home-run speed but also home-run quickness to go with that."

Riley is sure to note, though, that Murray is not just a runner. He thinks there will be plenty of success from the pocket as well.

"Now, would you be crazy to draft a guy like this and not use his athleticism?" Riley said. "In my opinion, yes. But I think this guy can go and be in the pocket 75 percent of the time and be an extremely successful NFL quarterback. This guy can win from the pocket and that's what makes him unique. And he just gets the game, man. He just understands the right time of when he needs to check down. He understands game situations. He's played so much football in his life. I think too, in the NFL, I could see even giving people more problems than he did in college just because in our game, teams are used to seeing a pretty athletic quarterback almost every week."

Riley obviously has a vested interest in hyping Murray's skill set and ability to play at the NFL level, but it's not like he didn't show last year that he has the ability to make every throw and run through every defense imaginable. There's a reason he's considered a likely first-round pick despite not fitting the physical characteristics teams generally look for in quarterbacks. He has special talent, and it's up to some team to find a way to tap into it.