Lincoln Riley says Kyler Murray's size won't be an issue in NFL: 'He's been short all his life'

Kyler Murray might be 5-foot-9. It wouldn't be surprising if he measures shorter than that at the combine in a few weeks. Whatever the final result, Murray's height won't matter. He's a first-round talent, will almost certainly be a first-round pick, and he'll make some lucky NFL team immeasurably better.

And that's not just us making our case for the most exciting player in this draft class -- Murray's college coach, Lincoln Riley, is convinced that his height will have no bearing on his NFL success. Here's what Riley tells scouts who ask about whether Murray's size will affect his playmaking abilities at the next level.

"Oh, I think it's just talking about how we used him and how between having Baker [Mayfield] and Kyler here, [there wasn't] a scenario where we said, 'Well, we're not going to run this play or not going to run that play or not going to protect this or like this or that because these guys are 5-10 and 6-foot instead of 6-4,'" Riley said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I mean, it's just never come into the equation with us, and we do quite a bit with those guys."

And that's the thing we keep coming back to. Look at this throw from Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' playoff win over the Colts last month:

For all the talk of how NFL quarterbacks need to be 6-4 or taller so they can see over the line of scrimmage, how many of those guys are making that throw? Now think of your five favorite Mahomes throws -- how many prototypical passers are making those? And that gets to the point: Just because a quarterback checks all the boxes on physical attributes doesn't magically make him a good player, let along a franchise talent.

Which brings us back to Riley.

"So, I think Kyler is like Baker in that he is short," the Oklahoma coach said. "He's been short all of his life. He's learned to deal with it. It's not a factor for him. We had an NFL-sized offensive line. Played against a lot of really, really good defensive lines. I mean, the guy I think had four or five batted down passes, I think, the whole season."

Not only did Murray have just five passes batted down all season, that was tied for the fewest among those quarterbacks considered likely first-round picks in 2019 -- all of whom are are least 6-foot-3:

Listed at 5'10" by @OU_Football, @TheKylerMurray had 5 passes batted down last season per @PFF. That's tied for the fewest among the 4 QB in @MoveTheSticks top 50 prospects. The other 3 are all listed at 6'3" or taller. pic.twitter.com/BQqisKrUzP — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 12, 2019

"It's just not much of a factor, as much as people would think it is," Riley continued. "We got to live that for really the last four years playing with what guys would consider short, prototypical quarterbacks, and it was never an issue for us. I think it's something that will get made a lot of at draft time, and I think once Kyler starts playing, like Baker, I don't think it will be a factor at all."

And this is the bottom line. It's why we have Murray going No. 13 to the Dolphins in our latest mock draft and why, when it's all said and done, he could be one of the first players selected. And here are nine other teams where Murray would make sense.