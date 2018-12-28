Lincoln Riley still uninterested in NFL jobs, but how would he fit in and what would entice him?

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has come up in a few conversations about head coaching vacancies, most notably the Green Bay Packers. The Sooners are in the College Football Playoff this season, and they've had back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. With that in mind, Riley may not be interested in the NFL, but the NFL certainly seems interested in him.

Riley reportedly doesn't want to coach in the NFL right now, and it's hard to blame him. He has some more control at Oklahoma and his recruiting classes have been excellent. His juggernaut offenses must look extremely enticing to teams in need of some imagination, especially with Sean McVay and Matt Nagy thriving.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest Tommy Tran talk about Riley's reported lack of interest in the NFL, and what it would take to entice him to go pro. They also talk about how he would do in different NFL situations, particularly in Green Bay, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the same age as he is. While that seems unlikely, it certainly presents an interesting scenario as we see the trend of younger NFL coaches.

