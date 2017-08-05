Linval Joseph agrees to extension with Vikings reportedly worth $50 million

The Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, according to his representatives, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the extension is for four years and $50 million, and includes $31.5 million in guarantees.

The move is the latest by the Vikings to bolster its defense; in recent days, the team also locked up defensive end Everson Griffen (four years, $58 million extension) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (six years, $78 million).

Joseph ranked eighth among all defensive tackles last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was No. 5 in 2015. Joseph was originally a 2010 second-round pick of the Giants. After his rookie deal expired, he signed a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings, where he immediately paid dividends.

Joseph was part of a concerted effort by the Vikings to improve one of the league's worst defenses. It started in 2012, when the organization drafted Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith in the second round. In 2013, the Vikings used two of their three first-round picks on defenders -- Sharrif Floyd and Rhodes -- and the trend continued in 2014, when they selected pass rusher Anthony Barr ninth overall and signed Joseph. In 2015, the team took cornerback Trae Waynes 11th overall.

In those five years, the Vikings' D has gone from 27th to eighth, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.