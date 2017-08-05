Linval Joseph agrees to extension with Vikings reportedly worth $50 million
Joseph, who joined the Vikings in 2014, reportedly signed a four-year extension
The Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, according to his representatives, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the extension is for four years and $50 million, and includes $31.5 million in guarantees.
The move is the latest by the Vikings to bolster its defense; in recent days, the team also locked up defensive end Everson Griffen (four years, $58 million extension) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (six years, $78 million).
Joseph ranked eighth among all defensive tackles last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was No. 5 in 2015. Joseph was originally a 2010 second-round pick of the Giants. After his rookie deal expired, he signed a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings, where he immediately paid dividends.
Joseph was part of a concerted effort by the Vikings to improve one of the league's worst defenses. It started in 2012, when the organization drafted Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith in the second round. In 2013, the Vikings used two of their three first-round picks on defenders -- Sharrif Floyd and Rhodes -- and the trend continued in 2014, when they selected pass rusher Anthony Barr ninth overall and signed Joseph. In 2015, the team took cornerback Trae Waynes 11th overall.
In those five years, the Vikings' D has gone from 27th to eighth, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.
-
Kizer could start Browns' preseason game
Coach Hue Jackson will shuffle the quarterback rotation ahead of next week's preseason gam...
-
Derek Carr surprised Kaepernick unsigned
Carr acknowledges that Kaepernick is a 'talented football player' and 'a great person'
-
2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame preview
Watch LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis and the entire class be inducted Sat...
-
Sen. Franken: Vikings winning Super Bowl
Al Franken, the junior Minnesota U.S. Senator, has high hopes for the 2017 Vikings
-
Terrell Davis keeps HOF promise to agent
Before he was 'TD,' Davis was just a kid from San Diego that agent Neil Schwartz took a shot...
-
Jason Taylor hasn't seen his HOF bust
The former Dolphins star hasn't seen his Hall of Fame bust yet
Add a Comment