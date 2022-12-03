The 4-7 Detroit Lions have won three out of their past four games, and they scored another "W" one day before they are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Per ESPN, the Lions have activated first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams from NFI, and he is available to make his NFL debut this Sunday. It's unknown if he will.

Williams had three weeks to practice before he had to be added to the active roster, but he needed less than two. The former Alabama star tore his ACL last January in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia, but still went No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is around the time Lions head coach Dan Campbell predicted Williams would suit up.

"I would say probably after Thanksgiving sometime ... I think that's tentatively what we're looking at,"Campbell said last week when asked about a potential return to action, per the team's official website. "I don't know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be (Thanksgiving) week. It's just we're not doing a ton, but he's close. We'll see where it goes. He's progressing, there's no setbacks."

Williams was named first-team All-SEC in 2021 after recording 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. His 15 touchdowns ranked No. 1 in the SEC and were tied for third-most in the nation. Williams' best outing came in last year's 42-35 victory over Arkansas, where he caught eight passes for a whopping 190 yards and three touchdowns. The week prior against New Mexico State, he caught three touchdowns as well.

A dynamic downfield threat, Williams will certainly add an explosive element to Detroit's offense. Fans hope he will show some flashes of what he's capable of soon.