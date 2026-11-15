Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a "significant knee injury" while celebrating a sack on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday, per multiple reports. After their 35-10 international win, head coach Dan Campbell said the team will know more once they get back to the United States and Hutchinson undergoes more testing.

According to the NFL Network, Hutchinson immediately had an MRI and will get a second opinion, but "there does not appear hope that he returns this season."

In the replay, Hutchinson can be seen jumping in the air after the third-down sack, and his knee appears to buckle when he hits the field. He immediately fell, grabbed his leg and remained on the field for some time.

Here is a look at the celebration and ensuing injury that took place during the first drive in the team's Week 10 game in Germany:

Hutchinson walked to the medical tent and eventually went to the locker room.

Hutchinson was initially listed as questionable to return before being downgraded to out. After the game, Campbell said he had "nothing new" in terms of injury news and complimented the rest of the team for how they stepped up in the absence of such a crucial part of the defense.

"Any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is, he's a captain of ours, that doesn't make things easy. I thought guys stepped up in his wake and showed up for us today and helped us out ... but knowing Hutch for who he is, he doesn't stay down long," Campbell said. "... but certainly you don't want to know that a player like that is down."

Maye also got hurt on the play, injuring his ankle. The Patriots QB did not return for the rest of the game.

Hutchinson has been a key part of the Lions offense since joining the team as the No. 2 overall pick in 2022. He has started all 64 games he's played in for Detroit, with 48.0 sacks, 199 combined tackles, including 49 for a loss, 118 quarterback hits, 14 passes defended and five interceptions in his career heading into this week.

Hutchinson missed 13 games in 2024 due to a broken left tibia he suffered in Week 6 of that season.

The Lions now sit at 7-2 in a tight NFC North race. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.