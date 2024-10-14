The Detroit Lions moved to 4-1 on the season after a dominating victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday. However, that winning effort did come at a cost, with star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffering a significant leg injury during the contest. Specifically, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutchinson underwent immediate surgery for a fractured tibia, and reports have indicated that he'll be out for the rest of the season.

While a large chunk of Hutchinson's season will be lost, there is reportedly some hope that we could see him again if Detroit plays long enough. The Detroit News cited a source close to Hutchinson and noted that the 24-year-old avoided a "worst-case scenario" with the injury and even said that he might be able to return for the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Lions would need to reach the Super Bowl for this to even enter the realm of possibility. However, after watching them on Sunday, it's not out of the question that they represent the NFC in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions have the second-highest odds to win the NFC at +500, only trailing the San Francisco 49ers.

If all this came to fruition, it would be a remarkable turn of events. Not only would Hutchinson possibly be back on the field after this gruesome injury to give his team an added boost on defense, but the Lions would be playing in their first-ever Super Bowl and looking for that elusive championship. But that's a long way away from where Hutchinson and the Lions are currently.

While that can be the goal, the immediate focus for Hutchinson will be his rehab and recovery, while the Lions will look to hold down the fort and continue what has been a strong start to the season.