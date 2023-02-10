Aidan Hutchinson made an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 52 combined tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, which earned the defensive end 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

Hutchinson led all rookies in sacks, and became the first rookie since 1982, when individual sacks became an official statistic, to record at least nine sacks and three interceptions. He was a force on the edge for the Lions, and will be one of the defensive pillars the team can build around for years to come.

The Lions appeared to turn the corner in 2022, as head coach Dan Campbell led the franchise to their first winning record since 2017. Detroit came close to making the postseason for the first time since 2016, and will be a popular bet to make the playoffs in 2023. This week, Hutchinson spoke with CBS Sports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. He discussed his rookie season, his goals moving forward and gave his official Super Bowl pick.

Your rookie season was a wild one. Three sacks in your second-ever NFL game. You guys lost a bunch of games, then won a bunch of games and you finished up being named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year while the Lions finished with a winning record. How would you describe your first NFL season?

Hutchinson: This was a good year for the Lions. We made it over .500, and I'm very grateful for all the lessons learned, all of my development, but honestly, right now I've moved on to Year 2. I'm ready to be more than just over .500. I want to go to the playoffs, I want to go to the Super Bowl, I want a little ring on my finger here pretty soon. So that's the goal, that's the mission.

It felt like the Lions almost became America's Team this past season, and your head coach Dan Campbell was a big reason why. What's it like having him as your head coach?

With Dan, what you see is what you get. He's very authentic and genuine. That same intensity that you guys see on TV, that's the same kind of intensity that he shows in-person every day in every team meeting.

Week 18 was pretty interesting for the Lions. You guys were officially eliminated from the playoffs, but still came out and punched the Packers in the mouth on their home field. What was Campbell's message to the team before the game?

I know he said this to the media, but he said, "If we can't get in, we're not going to let them get in either." And that was the goal. We really had nothing going for us -- that's what the media said. They said the Packers are the hottest team in the NFL right now, this and that. And we still found a way to win which is why that group I played with last year was very special.

What do you think the toughest part of the transition was from college football to the NFL?

I think it's just the skill gap with the offensive line. There's never any drop-off between any of the offensive linemen. It's a very consistent talent level compared to the college game.

Which pass-rush move did you find the most success with?

Honestly, the spin move was one that was the most fun for me. That's the most fun move -- when you pull it off and you get a sack with it, there's nothing more gratifying. It's the most acrobatic move that I love to do.

What's something you're focused on improving entering Year 2?

I grew and developed so much in Year 1 that I'm just going to keep working all around my game. Even knowledge of the game, being more instinctual, because the more instinctual you can be, the faster you can play automatically. So that's my goal.

What's your Super Bowl prediction? Who ya got on Sunday?

I got Philly, 31-28. That defensive line is going to dominate, I feel, and they're going to be the factor in this game.

