Star Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered one of the most unfortunate injuries of the NFL season when he tore his ACL while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye early in the Lions' win over the Pats in Munich, Germany.

Hutchinson brought Maye to the ground and then jumped into the air in celebration. He tore his knee when he landed.

Hutchinson is out for the remainder of the season, dealing a significant blow to the Lions' hopes of making a run through the playoffs. On Thursday, Hutchinson released a statement about the injury, his recovery and his future celebration plans via his Instagram account.

"I honestly can't believe it. I've jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me," Hutchinson wrote. "But even something like this won't hold me back."

In the wake of the injury, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said that he's retiring his backflip celebration because of what happened to Hutchinson. And now, Hutchinson himself says he won't be jumping in the air in celebration anymore, either.

"Two things I know for sure: 1. I always come back stronger," Hutchinson said. "2. That's the last time I go airborne 😁👍"

Hutchinson getting injured while celebrating his sack meant that he joined a sneakily extensive list of players suffering unusually-timed injuries, such as Lamarr Houston, Stephen Tulloch and Bill Gramatica, each of whom also tore their ACL while celebrating a play.

Hutchinson's injury probably won't stop everyone in the league from celebrating in the air, but if it inspires even a few more players to stop going airborne, that'll probably be for the best.

Dan Campbell won't tell his players to stop celebrating

For what it's worth, Lions coach Dan Campbell said that even in the wake of Hutchinson being lost for the season, he won't tell his players to stop celebrating on the field.

"I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let's be smart, but no, I'm not gonna say, 'Nobody celebrates anymore,'" Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket.

Campbell also recalled a story from his own playing days while again stating that he won't tell players to stop celebrating their on-field accomplishments.

"No, I don't believe that. I think what happened speaks for itself," Campbell said. "We're not talking to 8-year-olds here. And I'll give you a story. I remember one time I made a big play, and I freaking pumped my arm up and I'm pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn't tell anybody. I was just excited. I just pumped my arm.

"This game is built off of emotion. And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made — I'm not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head — then you're really becoming something you're not."

Campbell is a firm believer in building the personality of your team. It's clear that he doesn't want to change his team's personality — which has been built in his own image over the years — even in the wake of a devastating injury.