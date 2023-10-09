Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone put together an 11-tackle performance in Sunday's 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. While Anzalone was thriving on the gridiron, his parents remained in his thoughts.

Sal and Judy Anzalone are part of a group of 53 Americans that are currently stuck in Israel following the attack that took place in the country on Saturday.

"It's hard," Anzalone told The Detroit News. "[It's] really all I've been thinking about."

The Anzalones arrived in Israel on Oct. 2 as part of a tour group that was set up through their church, the First Naples Church. The group is now attempting to escape the volatile area as a war takes place between Israel and Hamas. Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that orchestrated a surprise attack in the Gaza region on Saturday. There have been reportedly 1,000 people that have died as a result.

The First Naples Church's group currently has a flight that is scheduled to depart from Tel Aviv on Thursday. However, that's been one of the hardest hit areas in terms of the destruction. They're currently looking for alternative options and want to depart Israel as soon as possible.

On Saturday, the church's pastor, Alan Brumback, posted on the First Naples Church's Facebook page about how the group is doing.

"We are doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem," Brumback wrote. "Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible."

United States Congressman Byron Donalds, who represents Naples in his district, appeared on CNN to talk about the chaotic situation.

"I have 53 members of my constituency who are in Jerusalem right now," Donalds said. "Obviously, they are panicked, trying to find their way to get back to America.

"... We need to provide every assistance possible to Israel to get Americans back," Donalds continued. "And let me be very clear with Hamas — touch an Americans' head and see what happens to you. That's my position. That needs to be the position of the president of the United States right now."

Anzalone shared a clip of Donalds' interview on X and tagged President Joe Biden.

"Please get my parents home," Anzalone wrote in a since-deleted post.