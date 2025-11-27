One of the most important members of the Detroit Lions offense was injured on the second drive of their Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers, as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown exited the game with an ankle injury. He is officially listed as questionable to return.

On a first-and-10 run by Jahmyr Gibbs, St. Brown was rolled up on from behind while blocking. The star wideout remained on the turf for a few minutes while he was evaluated by trainers. Eventually, St. Brown got up and walked off the field and straight to the locker room.

In 11 games this season, St. Brown has caught 75 passes for 884 yards and nine touchdowns. The Lions are already without tight end Sam LaPorta today, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this month with a back injury, and wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who is inactive with an ankle injury.

Dan Campbell will call upon Jameson Williams, Tom Kennedy, plus the rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett, to potentially step up in St. Brown's absence.