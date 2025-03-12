The Chicago Bears are spending this offseason, and a member of a division rival has taken notice.

Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is clearly impressed with the offseason the Bears and former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are having. During the NFL's legal tampering period, the Bears agreed to terms with several top-tier free agents that include defensive tackle Grady Garrett, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, center Drew Dalman and guard Joe Thuney.

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f---ing money," St. Brown recently said on his podcast, via NFL Media. "This shit is crazy. They're just signing new shit for like $40M-$50M. Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. Dayo Odeyingbo, another crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. They're just breaking everybody off. They have unlimited money. What the f--- is this? ... Ben is just making moves left and right."

The Bears are taking full advatage of the fact that their starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, is playing under a rookie contract, which gives Chicago more spending money than most teams. The Bears have specifically focused on upgrading their offensive and defensive lines after both units struggled in 2024.

It's clear that Johnson has no interest in a long rebuild. If anything, it appears that Johnson and the rest of Chicago's brass feel that the Bears can be competitive in 2025, and it's easy to see why.

The Bears have a promising young quarterback in Williams, a talented receiving corps, and a defense that finished second in the NFL last year in red zone efficiency.

The Bears have already had a busy offseason, but don't expect them to slow down anytime soon with free agency officially starting on Wednesday and the NFL Draft just over a month away.