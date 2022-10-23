The Detroit Lions were already short-handed on offense heading into their Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they became even more so late in the first quarter.

With D'Andre Swift and D.J. Chark already inactive for the game, the Lions saw wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown leave early after suffering a concussion. He was the ruled out for the rest of the game.

On Detroit's second drive of the game, St. Brown caught a short pass from Jared Goff and was sandwiched between two Cowboys defenders as he was tackled. The defender behind him appeared to hit St. Brown in the back of the head.

St. Brown quickly was taken off the field by the medical spotters, and he headed into the blue tent on the sideline. He soon emerged from the tent with no helmet and headed straight to the locker room.

The second-year wide receiver got off to a fantastic start to the season, hauling in 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's first three games. He sat out Week 4 and was on a snap count in Week 5 due to an injury, and was returning to a full-time role this week after Detroit's Week 6 bye.