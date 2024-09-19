The New Orleans Saints' 2-0 start has been one of the main storylines during the first few weeks of of the NFL regular season. But as impressive as the Saints have looked so far, they obviously haven't done enough to impress Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown wasn't on the Saints' bandwagon before the season started, and he still isn't despite New Orleans winning its first two games by a combined score of 91-29. The Saints posted a 47-10 win over the Panthers in Week 1 before recording a 44-19 whooping on the Cowboys last Sunday.

"I'm not retracting any statements that I made earlier," St. Brown recently told his brother and Saints wideout Equanimeous St. Brown on their podcast when discussing the Saints. "I feel like the Cowboys have those games. They'll have great games then have a bad game. You probably just caught them in one of their bad games. You guys still don't move me."

St. Brown has a point when it comes to the Cowboys. While they routinely churn out 12-win seasons, the Cowboys do have a tendency to lay an egg every so often. And while the Cowboys have said themselves that they weren't at their best, the Saints obviously deserve credit for how well they played.

To his credit, the elder St. Brown took the high road regarding his younger brother's comments.

"We'll keep our shit in house," he said. "We know about all the shit-talking going on about the Saints, from the springtime, everyone counting us out. We knew about all that. You counting us out.

"We're not on our high horse. We've got to focus on the Eagles right now. We've won two games, but that doesn't matter now. It's in the past. We're onto our next game."

As Equanimeous St. Brown alluded to, he and the Saints have a marquee matchup this week against the Eagles, who like the Cowboys and Lions are a trendy pick to rival the 49ers for NFC supremacy. While it may not be enough to convince Amon-Ra. St. Brown, a win over the Eagles would nevertheless further reinforce the Saints' status as a legitimate threat in the NFC.