Lions asked Matt Patricia about Goodell clown T-shirt he wore after Super Bowl LI

A year ago, on the flight back to Boston after the Patriots' improbable comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, then-defensive coordinator Matt Patricia emerged from the team plane wearing a Roger Goodell clown T-shirt.

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons NBC10 Boston (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017

This had everything to do with the commissioner's role in punishing Tom Brady for his involvement in the Deflategate nonsense. Not surprisingly, Goodell didn't see the humor and was "seething" about it.

"The T-shirt really bothered him," one ownership source who had been in contact with big wigs at the league office told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora last February. "The fact that Kraft didn't stop him from wearing that ticked some people off, but did they really think he's going to protect Goodell after all of this?"

We mention all this because apparently Patricia's decision to wear said shirt came up during his interview for the Lions' head-coaching job. We know this because general manager Bob Quinn was asked about it at Patricia's introductory press conference on Wednesday.

"It is not a concern at all," Quinn said, via the Detroit News. "And yes, we talked about it. I'd say very briefly."

Team president Rod Wood wouldn't tell reporters what Patricia said but he seemed please with the response.

"I did get a very satisfactory answer," Wood said. "I'm not going to tell you what the answer was. I think that Matt has talked to Roger since that happened. I don't think it's going to affect how Roger views the Detroit Lions."

Patricia was asked about the T-shirt last week in the lead up to the Super Bowl and he very politely -- and repeatedly -- sidestepped the question.

"All my focus is on the Eagles."

And now Patricia's focus is on the Lions.

"This position comes with great responsibility, and I will commit every ounce of my energy to this football team, starting today," Patricia said Wednesday. "My family is excited to become part of this wonderful city that displays so much passion for their teams."

By the way, the Lions will host the Patriots next season.