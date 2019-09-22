Lions at Eagles final score: Philly rally falls short as Detroit hangs on to remain unbeaten

Turnovers and drops cost the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) as the team failed to rally back from a double-digit deficit in a home loss to the Detroit Lions (2-0-1), leaving Detroit unbeaten through three games. Detroit built a big enough lead to hold on in this one, despite giving Philadelphia two chances to win the football game late.

After the Eagles went four-and-out, Detroit tried to run out the clock and ice the game, but had to settle for a field goal. Malcolm Jenkins blocked the field goal and the Eagles had life down a field goal at midfield with 1:39 left.

The Eagles were unable to get past the Lions' 45-yard line as a Darren Sproles fourth-down catch was taken away by offensive pass interference. Wentz threw a pass deep on fourth-and-15 to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, but the rookie second round pick couldn't complete the catch that would have put the Eagles down inside the 5-yard line.

Wentz completed one pass on the final two series with the Eagles down three, highlighting a brutal day for the Eagles offense, which had seven drops and three fumbles. A crazy game ended in disappointment for Philadelphia, which was a NFC favorite heading into the season.

Perhaps the Lions are contenders for the NFC North after two huge wins against playoff teams from last year. They host the Chiefs next week while the Eagles travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

To look at the complete recap from the game, take a look at the live blog below.

