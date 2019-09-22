Lions at Eagles: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 NFC matchup in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) won't be circling an easy win on their calendar this week, not with the way the Detroit Lions (1-0-1) have played their first two games. The Lions are coming off an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers after Matthew Stafford threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 7:21 left. Stafford threw two interceptions in the game, but the Lions have plenty of weapons in Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

The Lions aren't a pushover. While the stats are deceiving, the Lions have played well to open up the season in making their case they should be undefeated. Detroit is 17th in the NFL in points per game (20) and eighth in yards per game (408). They'll be facing an Eagles defense that is 25th in points allowed per game (25.5) and 22nd in yards allowed per game (382.5). Philadelphia is eighth in points per game (26) and 14th in yards per game (364) while Detroit is 11th in points allowed per game (18.5) and 27th in yards allowed per game (405.5).

The Eagles will be looking to overcome a plethora of injuries sustained in their Sunday night loss to the Falcons, and the passing game could have to lean heavily on Zach Ertz.

