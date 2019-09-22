Lions at Eagles: Live updates, stats, highlights for Week 3 NFC matchup in Philadelphia

What a start for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles as both teams provided plenty of fireworks in the opening quarter of this NFC showdown. The Eagles decided to start with a tempo offense after scoring zero first-quarter points all season and just 20 in their last 12 games. They scored 10 in the first quarter thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard to give Philadelphia the lead at the end of one.

Detroit faced 17 plays on defense before taking an offensive snap, thanks to Jamal Agnew, who had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after Philadelphia kicked a 25-yard field goal on its opening drive. Agnew was benched as the kick returner last week by Lions head coach Matt Patricia, but he demonstrated his faith in him and was rewarded for it.

Detroit is back on the attack and in the red zone in what has turned into a back and forth game.



Follow along below for live updates of all the action.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) won't be circling an easy win on their calendar this week, not with the way the Detroit Lions (1-0-1) have played their first two games. The Lions are coming off an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers after Matthew Stafford threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 7:21 left. Stafford threw two interceptions in the game, but the Lions have plenty of weapons in Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

The Lions aren't a pushover. While the stats are deceiving, the Lions have played well to open up the season in making their case they should be undefeated. Detroit is 17th in the NFL in points per game (20) and eighth in yards per game (408). They'll be facing an Eagles defense that is 25th in points allowed per game (25.5) and 22nd in yards allowed per game (382.5). Philadelphia is eighth in points per game (26) and 14th in yards per game (364) while Detroit is 11th in points allowed per game (18.5) and 27th in yards allowed per game (405.5).

The Eagles will be looking to overcome a plethora of injuries sustained in their Sunday night loss to the Falcons, and the passing game could have to lean heavily on Zach Ertz.