The Detroit Lions are attempting to hire Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider to the same role, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Schneider has been with the Seahawks for 11 seasons and constructed the Super Bowl XLVIII roster.

The Wisconsin native has been known for his middle to late round draft finds like Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Tyler Lockett and K.J. Wright. The presence of Wilson has enabled the franchise to stay afloat while deconstructing that Super Bowl roster and re-building.

Schneider is known for trading out of the first round and not being afraid to make big trades. His recent selections in the first round have not been as well-liked in the scouting community. Seattle acquired tight end Jimmy Graham from the Saints in exchange for center Max Unger and a first-round pick in 2015. Last year, the team acquired safety/linebacker Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick from the Jets in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, first and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Schneider had served in executive roles with Washington, Green Bay and Kansas City, including being a part of the Packers' Super Bowl XXXI victory.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Lions also covet Steelers' Kevin Colbert.

NFL.com also linked Steelers VP of football administration Omar Khan, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Saints VP/assistant GM of pro personnel Terry Fontenot, Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer, Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes, Vikings assistant GM George Paton, Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay, and Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf to the vacancy.

The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Football Team also have general manager vacancies.