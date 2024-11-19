If you watched the Detroit Lions' big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, then you witnessed something that's only happened a total of three times in the NFL over the past 83 years.

During their 52-6 win over the Jaguars, the Lions actually trailed 3-0 to start the game and based on NFL history, it's almost unprecedented for a team to win by at least 46 points in a game where they were were trailing at any point.

As a matter of fact, this marked just the third time since 1941 that a team has pulled off this feat.

Here's a look at the three games where it happened in NFL History (via the AP):

Packers beat Saints, 52-3 (Green Bay trailed 3-0 early in the game) Nov. 18, 2024: Lions beat Jaguars, 52-6 (Detroit trailed 3-0 early in the game)

It's amazing that this has only happened three times in NFL history and it's also amazing that the only two teams to ever pull off this feat just happen to play in the same division.

The Lions actually made a lost of history on Sunday and here's a quick look at a few other nuggets from the game:

Jared Goff pitches a perfect game. With 412 yards and four touchdowns against the Jags, Goff finished the game with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. That makes him the first player in NFL history with multiple career games with at least 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a 158.3 rating. There have only been seven such performances ever and Goff now has two of them.

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scored at least one touchdown on Sunday, marking the eighth time that all three of them have scored in the same game. That's an NFL record for a trio of teammates, breaking the old mark of seven, which was held by several different trios.

We got a scorigami! The Lions beat the Jaguars 52-6, which is mostly notable because it gave us the first 52-6 final score in NFL history. Not only was it a scorigami, but it was also the largest loss in franchise history for Jacksonville.

Rare 9-1 start for the Lions. With a 9-1 start, the Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL heading into Week 12. That's the first time they've had a share of the NFL's best record this late in the season since 1993. They're also off to their best start through 10 games since 1934 when they went 10-0 in their first 10.

High-flying Lions. With 52 points against Jacksonville, the Lions have now scored 50 points or more in consecutive home games, becoming just the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 50 points in back-to-back home games. The Lions join the 1950 Rams, 1966 Cowboys, 1969 Vikings and 2014 Packers.

Not to mention, the Lions are now the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history (You can see the full odds here). And of course, most importantly, the Lions have now vaulted to the top of Pete Prisco's Power Rankings for the first time this season. You can check out Pete's full rankings here.