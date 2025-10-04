The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Detroit Lions in a Week 5 NFL clash. The hosts are 2-2 on the season and desperate to get back into the win column after suffering big losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. They host a Lions side that is 3-1 on the season and coming off of a decisive 34-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Bengals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Bengals vs. Lions picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Bengals vs. Lions

Where to watch Lions vs. Bengals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bengals vs. Lions betting preview

Odds: Lions -10.5, over/under 49.5

Detroit rebounded from a disjointed loss to the Packers in Week 1 to outscore its opponents 124-61 over a three-game winning streak. Jared Goff ranks second among quarterbacks with a 73.8 completion percentage and has a 9-2 TD-INT ratio. The defense has done a better job of defending the rush than they have the pass, but that may not be a problem against a Bengals air game that hasn't been the same since Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending foot injury.

Jake Browning helped the Bengals advance to 2-0 on the season with a mistake-laden victory against the Jaguars in Week 2, but enters Week 5 with a 3-5 TD-INT ratio and has been sacked seven times. Cincinnati has a league-low 50.0 rushing yards per game and Chase Brown has scored just one touchdown through four games. Plus, the defense has given up the third-most total yards per game (397.8), which could spell trouble going up against a stealthy Lions offense.

Model's Lions vs. Bengals score prediction, picks

The Lions are 3-1-0 ATS this season compared to the Bengals at 1-3-0 ATS, and they already have three wins by 11 or more points this season. The SportsLine model projects Detroit will cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Bengals vs. Lions score prediction: Lions 32, Bengals 18

