Prior to the Cleveland Browns' upset win over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, the two teams were involved in a skirmish before the opening kickoff. Multiple players were seen pushing and shoving, including San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill and Trent Williams.

Like seemingly everyone, Detroit Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson saw a clip of the fight, and decided to take a shot at Samuel:

Samuel responded to Gardner-Johnson with a clip of former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims throwing hands at him when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints back in 2020.

"Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down," Samuel said.

Gardner-Johnson then told Samuel that his star left tackle wouldn't be able to save him when they run into each other.

"Trent can't save you when u see me … ON AND OFF THE FIELD ! Carry on," Gardner-Johnson posted on social media, followed by three "yawn" emojis.

On Tuesday, Gardner-Johnson took the beef a step further, calling Samuel a running back who "can't run routes."

"Don't be friendly when you see me," Gardner-Johnson said in an Instagram live video. "Because I can guard you. You can't run routes, you're a running back.

If you were curious about any existing bad blood between these two players, this may date back to last year's NFC Championship game, when Gardner-Johnson was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. As you'll recall, Philly defeated San Francisco, 31-7, after 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow in the first quarter.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said of the NFC Championship game this offseason, via Complex Sports. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Samuel also said that the Eagles were his "most hated team" after the playoff loss, pointing to all the trash talk that comes from Philly's fan base and players. Gardner-Johnson is certainly a vocal player, and he may fire shots at Samuel any chance he gets.