Lions camp battle to know: Hayden, Tabor ready to duke it out at corner
D.J. Hayden and Teez Tabor will be locked in an intriguing battle during Lions camp
D.J. Hayden was a key free agent grab for the Detroit Lions, and he's now set to feel major heat during training camp.
This offseason, the team added Hayden on short-term contract. They paid him starter-level money and littered his contract with incentives. It's not often such a player would be feeling the crunch of a roster battle. Still, Hayden might not be the starter when the season begins on September 10.
Why is that? None other than rookie Teez Tabor. It's likely that Tabor will be pushing his veteran counterpart greatly, possibly immediately for a starting role.
(The Lions are back at training camp! Don't MISS anything as they prepare to try and return to the playoffs -- take five seconds to Sign up for our Free Lions newsletter now!)
At cornerback, Tabor is looking and sounding the part of a player ready to begin a dominating career. He intercepted Matthew Stafford twice during OTAs, opening plenty of eyes. He's also taken no prisoners with his doubters and shown the right mindset, not allowing himself to get too high with success nor too low as he learns.
Hayden, meanwhile, will bring his own pedigree as a former top-10 pick. He's struggled with injuries in his career and has been inconsistent on the field as one of the most penalized players in the league, but has captured the attention of Darius Slay by training hard in the offseason. On the surface, his best days of football could still be in the future
The situation sets up a major question. Who emerges? On the surface, Hayden could still have the advantage thanks to the contract and his status as a veteran. But Tabor has the look of a rising star at cornerback, and it might be impossible to keep a player of his caliber off the field long. He's got the "it" factor that football people crave.
Whoever wins the role opposite Slay will have earned it in the end, but it's clear either will still have another player over their shoulder waiting to pounce.
Advantage, Lions.
-
Lotulelei not worried about lack of deal
Lotulelei is in line to play 2017 on his fifth-year option and isn't yet worried about a long-term...
-
Norman: NFL rules singling me out
Norman points out the double standards in the NFL's new policy for celebrations
-
Redskins key camp battle: Linebacker
The battle at linebacker, both inside and outside, will be a major focal point during training...
-
Seahawks key camp battle: Running back
Will Lacy, the free-agent addition, take the reins in Seattle or will Rawls reprise his excellent...
-
Steelers key camp battle: Slot receiver
Who will be the primary slot receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017?
-
Eagles key battles: Guard, cornerback
These battles will be worth watching on the Eagles in camp
Add a Comment