Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has unfortunately suffered another major injury that will sideline him for some time. Per ESPN, Moseley suffered a torn pectoral in practice this week, and will be out indefinitely. This comes after he suffered torn ACLs two years in a row.

Moseley went undrafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2018, and was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in his first NFL game, but returned in 2019 and recorded a career-high 50 combined tackles, eight passes defended and one interception in 16 games played with nine starts.

After tearing his ACL on a pick six in 2022, Moseley signed a one-year deal with Detroit last offseason. However, he tore his ACL just two snaps into his Lions debut. In 46 career games played, Moseley has recorded 162 combined tackles, 33 passes defended and four interceptions.

With Moseley sidelined indefinitely, it opens the door for other players such as Steven Gilmore, Khalil Dorsey and Morice Norris Jr.. The Lions revamped their secondary this offseason, trading for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III, and drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with their first two picks.