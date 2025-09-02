Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is ready to start his comeback story after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Lions coach Dan Campbell has his super star back.

"I can't wait to watch him go," Campbell said. "He's put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of hard work to get back to where he's at right now. And when you have the game taken away from you — for whatever reasons — it just gives you a little extra motivation to come back. So, I'm excited to watch him. He's going to be ready to go."

Hutchinson appeared to be in peak form leading up to the start of the 2025 regular season. In fact, the Lions instituted the "Hutch rule" during practices. The rule meant that when Hutchinson beat his lineman, he received a hypothetical sack on the play. The coaches would ignore it and let the play continue in order for the offense to get its reps in.

"If you can't block Hutch and he's going to blow every practice up, then that's not good either," Campbell said last month as training camp began.

Entering Detroit's Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson led the NFL in sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (14) and quarterback pressures (40). Hutchinson led the league in those categories despite the Lions having an early bye in Week 5. At the time of the injury, Hutchinson's 40 quarterback pressure were 11 more than the next player on the list in that particular category.

Hutchinson missed the final 12 regular season games after suffering the broken tibia and fibula while recording a sack against the Cowboys. His 7.5 sacks led the team despite only playing in five games on the year.