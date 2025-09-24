The Cleveland Browns are 1-2, and while they may not look like a threat in the AFC yet, their Week 4 opponent knows they can provide some difficulty, specifically on defense. The Detroit Lions host the Browns on Sunday and enter the game as heavy favorites, but they aren't preparing for an easy time.

It's a short week for the Lions after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 38-30 on Monday night, and coach Dan Campbell is paying particularly close attention to what he's deemed an impressive Browns defense. Campbell noted the Browns' 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, who were 2-0 heading into that matchup (with one win against the Lions), is a snapshot of what Cleveland is capable of doing to one of the NFL's top offenses.

"You see what they did to Green Bay. This defense is for real," Campbell said. "This will probably be the best defense we've faced to date."

The Packers' defense is also one of the league's best, and the Lions didn't have their best offensive showing in their Week 1 loss to their NFL North rivals. Conversely, they put on a show against the Chicago Bears and Ravens, racking up 90 points in the last two weeks.

Detroit's offensive success is the result of multiple pieces working together to give the quarterback options on each play. The running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery finished with 218 and four touchdowns against the Ravens. But while they can have a run-heavy scheme, they also have star receivers who can open up the field. In their Week 2 game against the Bears, the Lions' pass game was able to thrive, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions are tied for second in the league in passing touchdowns (7) and have the highest completion percentage (77.9), all while being tied for the third fewest sacks taken (4). They also have the second-most rushing touchdowns (6).

Their numbers are impressive, but we saw how they struggled in Week 1 against a solid Green Bay defense, putting up just 13 points in that loss. The Packers and Browns defense have comparable numbers in passing yards allowed, sacks, rushing yards allowed and yards per carry allowed; both are in the top six in each category.

"What matters is what's right in front of you. These guys know what Cleveland is capable of," Campbell said.