It's been a rough 48 hours for the Detroit Lions. Not only did they lose a wild 48-42 game to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one day later, they found out that several starters, including David Montgomery, would miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The Lions have been ravaged by injuries this year with nearly 20 players being placed on injured reserve, but Dan Cambell isn't going to be using that as an excuse for why his team lost on Sunday. During an interview on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, Campbell went slightly off the rails while giving a 90-second pep talk to the people of Detroit.

"You win 11 in a row, and you lose, and then the sky falls," Campbell said. "And I hate to say it, but we're not going to be able to win 11 in a row again for the rest of this season. We're just not going to be able to do it."

Campbell then made it clear that he thinks that some adversity can be a good thing and that's when he dropped his first F-bomb.

"What happens is you get used to eating filet -- and I'm talking to all of us -- and everything's good, life's good," Campbell said. "But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f---ing molded bread, and it was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed. And sometimes, you got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are, and we'll do that."

Apparently, the adversity that the Lions are now facing is exactly what the team needed right now.

"We got a bad taste in our mouth," Campbell said. "We got kicked around the other day. We lost a few guys, and you know what, it's exactly what we needed. This is exactly what we needed. So, we're going to bounce back. We're going to respond."

Despite the injuries, Campbell is confident that he has plenty of players who are capable enough to fill the holes on Detroit's roster.

"We got guys that are about to have an unbelievable opportunity here and we will play the game any way needed to win," Campbell said. "We still got a good offense. We got plenty of defensive players. I can go rattle them off right now. We're going to put the best 11 on the field. We're going to freaking cut it loose. We're going to play with our special teams."

The Lions have been blowing out a lot of their opponents this year, but Campbell doesn't care how they win down the stretch, as long as they win.

"I don't give a crap if we got to win by one point for the rest of the year," Campbell said. "That's what we're going to do. And I'm going to be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense, and we win by one, you're going to see smiles on my face. I promise you."

And then, just as his speech was ending, he dropped another F-bomb.

"If it's the other way defensively, we give up 700 yards, and we win by one point, you're going to see a f---ing smile from my ear to ear," Campbell said. "I can promise you. We're going to find a way and we're going to get it done."

If anyone in Detroit was worried after Sunday's loss, they shouldn't be after that speech, because that's the kind of speech that will motivate people to run through a wall ... or bite kneecaps off.