What was originally meant to be a showcase of two elite quarterbacks is down to one, as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions visit a Washington Commanders team missing quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former LSU star badly injured his elbow in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, meaning it will instead be backup Marcus Mariota under center for Washington.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Lions are eight-point favorites, per the latest Lions vs. Commanders SportsLine consensus odds. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Lions are -448 money line favorites (risk $448 to win $100), and the Commanders are +343 underdogs (wager $100 to win $343). Before you make any Commanders vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Where to bet on Lions vs. Commanders

Where to watch Lions vs. Commanders on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Lions vs. Commanders betting preview

Odds: Lions -8, over/under 49.5

The loss of Daniels removes a serious amount of sting from Washington's offense. Given the Commanders' defensive struggles, that means it should be even harder to keep up with the high-octane Detroit attack. A few of the Lions' offensive linemen are banged up, which could make things harder for Goff and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but this is still a game the Lions should win.

Lions vs. Commanders SGP

Lions -8 (-112)

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 71.5 rushing yards (-113)

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer (+205)

Final odds: +988 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $988)

Model's Lions vs. Commanders score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has Over 49.5 points hitting in 55% of its simulations despite Daniels being sidelined, likely due to Washington's defensive issues and the fact that Mariota is a capable enough understudy. The Lions win outright in 69% of the sims, but the Commanders offer betting value at heavy plus money.

Lions vs. Commanders score prediction: Lions 31, Commanders 22

Want more Week 10 NFL picks?

