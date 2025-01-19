Ben Johnson has been a wizard when it comes to creative plays, but another member of the Lions' coaching staff may have been responsible for a gadget play that paid off during Detroit's divisional round playoff game against the Commanders on Saturday night.

Trailing by 10 points in the second half, the Lions ran a "toss-shovel" that led to a 20-yard gain by wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, whom Tom Brady moments earlier compared to former Steelers receiver Hines Ward. Ironically, Ward's former teammate, Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, was on the receiving end of a similar play 20 years earlier.

Here's a look at both plays, with Randle El's catch taking place during Pittsburgh's win over the New York Giants late in the 2004 season.

A year later, Randle El was part of one of the most famous trick play in Super Bowl history when he threw the game-clinching touchdown pass to Ward in Super Bowl XL, which was played in Detroit.

A play like that is one of the reasons why the Lions offense has been so good under Johnson, who is expected to land one of the NFL's current head coaching openings.