Lions beat Cowboys to boost playoff odds; Previewing conference championship games, NFL's Week 14 slate
Plus a look ahead to today's FIFA World Cup draw and UFC 323 on Saturday night
This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter
Good morning and happy Friday! Who's ready for a monumental weekend of football? Carter Bahns here to preview college football's conference championship games and an NFL slate loaded with playoff implications. We'll also take a look ahead to this afternoon's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Draw and Saturday's potentially historic UFC 323 event.
Oh, and the coaching carousel is still spinning. I know, I know, the sky is blue. But you won't want to miss the latest updates.
Let's dive in.
🏈 Five things to know Friday
- Lions' playoffs hopes get brighter while Cowboys' hopes dim with a loss on 'TNF.' Thursday night's game was going to provide the winner with a better -- though not assured -- path to the playoffs. However, the odds of the loser advancing to the postseason were grim. And that's exactly where the Cowboys find themselves after being outplayed by the Lions. Detroit won, 44-30, behind three touchdowns by Jahmyr Gibbs, who is now tied with Barry Sanders for the most scores from scrimmage before turning 24. Dallas lost CeeDee Lamb (concussion) during the third quarter while Brandon Aubrey continues to kick into the NFL record books.
- Penn State might finally have its man … plus more moves on the coaching carousel. The Nittany Lions' bizarre search continues with another twist. After whiffing on numerous candidates, athletic director Pat Kraft has now turned his focus toward Matt Campbell. Can he finally get a deal done? I wrote about the potential hire and what it would mean for both sides. Elsewhere on the college football coaching carousel, Kansas State hired Collin Klein to succeed the retiring Chris Klieman, Billy Napier found a landing spot back in the Group of Six with James Madison and UAB will go in-house with its hire by elevating Alex Mortensen. Florida is also set to make a splashy assistant hire with Buster Faulkner poised to arrive as offensive coordinator from Georgia Tech.
- Tune in today to the FIFA World Cup draw. For the 42 teams that have already qualified for next summer's World Cup, today is a pivotal day that determines their path to glory. Who will land in the Group of Death? Might the United States get a favorable draw as it gears up to host the tournament next summer? We will find out at noon ET when the 48 total teams are placed in 12 groups of four. Here are the major storylines we're focusing on for the draw, which you can follow live here.
- College football conference championship games begin tonight. A quartet of Group of Six games kicks off championship week, including the important battle between No. 20 Tulane and No. 24 North Texas, wherein the American Conference winner will all but guarantee itself a spot in the College Football Playoff. Each of the Power Four matchups on Saturday will influence the bracket, too. At face value, the Big Ten Championship Game is the most compelling considering it features the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country in unbeaten Ohio State and Indiana. That showdown may also determine which quarterback, either Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza, wins the Heisman Trophy.
- Playoff implications are aplenty as the NFL's regular season enters its final month. Five divisions are separated by a game or less entering Week 14, which makes this the most wide-open Super Bowl race in league history. More bubble teams will be in action on Sunday, like the Texans and Chiefs, who will go head-to-head in a critical AFC contest in Kansas City.
🥊 Do not miss this: Will Merab Dvalishvili make history at UFC 323?
No UFC champion has ever defended a bantamweight title 14 consecutive times, but that could change on Saturday when Merab Dvalishvili clashes with Petr Yan. "The Machine" defeated Yan by decision in March 2023 and would make history if he repeats at UFC 323 against a challenger on a three-fight winning streak.
Brent Brookhouse dished out his best bets for UFC 323 and likes the chances of Dvalishvili not only securing his 14th straight title defense but also doing so in convincing fashion. He's picking Dvalishvili to win by KO/TKO/DQ or submission at +450 odds.
- Brookhouse: "Dvalishvili is -395 to win, and he should be expected to get the victory unless a fourth weight cut in a single calendar year has him physically diminished. I have a feeling Dvalishvili will be out to prove a point against Yan."
This is also the final UFC event of the ESPN era. UFC 324 on Jan. 24 ushers in a new chapter as the partnership with Paramount+ takes effect with an incredible debut card.
✅ Week 14 NFL expert picks
Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are in agreement on the Jaguars defeating the Colts straight-up and the Eagles covering a 2.5-point spread. They're split on most of the other critical Week 14 battles, though. Check out their full slate of picks, and read on below for their cases for and against playoff hopefuls in a couple incredibly tight divisions.
AFC North: Steelers at Ravens
- Dajani (Steelers +5.5): "The Ravens are definitely winning this game (in my opinion), so the issue is the spread. The Ravens have failed to cover in three straight games, and are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games." Prediction: Ravens 23, Steelers 20
- Dubin (Ravens -5.5): "Pittsburgh's offense just doesn't have enough to hang -- even with a Ravens offense that is struggling in its own right." Prediction: Ravens 23, Steelers 13
NFC North: Bears at Packers
- Dajani (Packers -6.5): "No offense to Caleb Williams, but the Bears find themselves at 9-3 because of a defense that forces turnovers and a fantastic rushing attack. However, the Packers have turned the ball over an NFL-low seven times this season, and allow under 100 rushing yards per game." Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20
- Dubin (Bears +6.5): "The Bears can scheme up explosive plays in the passing game but aren't particularly consistent down to down, and I trust Green Bay's passing game more at the moment. The Packers come away with a win here, but the Bears keep it close." Prediction: Packers 26, Bears 21
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Tune in! Russell Wilson will join CBS Sports as a guest analyst on "The NFL Today" in Week 14.
- Jalen Carter underwent a procedure on both shoulders and will miss the Eagles' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Chargers.
- So much for that idea. Despite being claimed this week by the Bills, Darius Slay will not report to Buffalo and is unsure if he wants to continue his NFL career.
- After nearly 19 years, LeBron James' double-digit scoring streak ended at 1,297 games with an eight-point night against the Raptors. But the Lakers got the win.
- Scottie Scheffler shares the lead with Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia after one round at the Hero World Challenge.
- Travis Kelce and Derrick Henry headline the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award club winners.
- Even though the Browns opened Deshaun Watson's 21-day practice window, chances are slim that he plays this season. Let us explain.
- The proposed MLB salary cap is far from the most popular idea, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not opposed.
- The NWSL rejected the Washington Spirit's offer to Trinity Rodman, claiming it was against the spirit of the collective bargaining agreement. But the NWSL Players Association filed a grievance against the league on the grounds that the offer is CBA-compliant.
- The dust has settled on Signing Day, but with time remaining in the Early Signing Period, all eyes remain locked on five-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., who could shake things up with a flip.
- We handed out grades to each SEC men's basketball team after the first month of the season.
- Is your favorite team about to go quarterback shopping? These squads will be in the market once the transfer portal opens.
- Who will be the best player traded at MLB's Winter Meetings? Our baseball writers hypothesized in the latest edition of "Batting Around."
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Friday
⚽ 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, noon on Fox
⛳ Hero World Challenge (second round), 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
🏈 CUSA Championship: Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏈 Sun Belt Championship: Troy at No. 25 James Madison, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Lakers at Celtics, 7 p.m. on Prime Video
🏒 Golden Knights at Devils, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 No. 11 Gonzaga vs. No. 18 Kentucky (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 East Texas A&M at No. 5 UConn (M), 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏈 American Conference Championship: No. 24 North Texas at No. 20 Tulane, 8 p.m. on ABC
🏈 Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise State, 8 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video
Saturday
🏈 Big 12 Championship: No. 11 BYU vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, noon on ABC
🏈 MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan, noon on ESPN
🏀 No. 10 Iowa State at No. 1 Purdue (M), noon on CBS/Paramount+
🏀 No. 4 Duke at No. 7 Michigan State (M), noon on Fox
🏀 CareSource Invitational: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 22 Indiana (M), 2:15 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
⛳ Hero World Challenge (third round), 2:30 p.m. on NBC
⚽ MLS Cup Final: Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Inter Miami CF, 2:30 p.m. on Fox
🏈 SEC Championship: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, 4 p.m. on ABC
🏀 Rutgers at No. 3 Michigan (M), 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏀 Washington at No. 24 USC (M), 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏒 Mammoth at Flames, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 Warriors at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
🏈 ACC Championship: Duke vs. No. 17 Virginia, 8 p.m. on ABC
🏈 Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State, 8 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Music City Madness: No. 14 Illinois vs. No. 13 Tennessee (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Ole Miss at No. 23 St. John's (M), 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🥊 Premier Boxing Champions: Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz vs. Lamont Roach, 8 p.m. on Prime Video PPV
🏀 No. 20 Auburn at No. 2 Arizona (M), 10 p.m. on ESPN
🥊 UFC 323 Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Sunday
🏈 College Football Playoff selection show, noon on ESPN
🏀 Boston University at No. 12 North Carolina (W), noon on ACC Network
🏀 NC Central at No. 2 South Carolina (W), noon on SEC Network
🏀 Purdue at No. 6 Michigan (W), noon on Big Ten Network
🏈 Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Bengals at Bills, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Titans at Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Commanders at Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏒 Avalanche at Flyers, 1 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 Missouri vs. No. 21 Kansas (M), 1 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 DePaul at No. 1 UConn (W), 1 p.m. on FS1
⛳ Hero World Challenge (final round), 1:30 p.m. on NBC
🏀 UTSA at No. 12 Alabama (M), 2 p.m. on SEC Network
🏀 Coast to Coast Challenge: No. 19 Texas Tech vs. LSU (M), 3 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Oregon at No. 3 UCLA (W), 3 p.m. on FS1
🏀 No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota (W), 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏈 Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Georgetown at No. 16 North Carolina (M), 5 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 20 Michigan State at Wisconsin (W), 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏒 Golden Knights at Rangers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 No. 22 Washington at No. 18 USC (W), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏈 Texans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC