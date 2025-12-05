This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! Who's ready for a monumental weekend of football? Carter Bahns here to preview college football's conference championship games and an NFL slate loaded with playoff implications. We'll also take a look ahead to this afternoon's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Draw and Saturday's potentially historic UFC 323 event.

Oh, and the coaching carousel is still spinning. I know, I know, the sky is blue. But you won't want to miss the latest updates.

Let's dive in.

🏈 Five things to know Friday

🥊 Do not miss this: Will Merab Dvalishvili make history at UFC 323?

Getty Images

No UFC champion has ever defended a bantamweight title 14 consecutive times, but that could change on Saturday when Merab Dvalishvili clashes with Petr Yan. "The Machine" defeated Yan by decision in March 2023 and would make history if he repeats at UFC 323 against a challenger on a three-fight winning streak.

Brent Brookhouse dished out his best bets for UFC 323 and likes the chances of Dvalishvili not only securing his 14th straight title defense but also doing so in convincing fashion. He's picking Dvalishvili to win by KO/TKO/DQ or submission at +450 odds.

Brookhouse: "Dvalishvili is -395 to win, and he should be expected to get the victory unless a fourth weight cut in a single calendar year has him physically diminished. I have a feeling Dvalishvili will be out to prove a point against Yan."

This is also the final UFC event of the ESPN era. UFC 324 on Jan. 24 ushers in a new chapter as the partnership with Paramount+ takes effect with an incredible debut card.

✅ Week 14 NFL expert picks

Getty Images

Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are in agreement on the Jaguars defeating the Colts straight-up and the Eagles covering a 2.5-point spread. They're split on most of the other critical Week 14 battles, though. Check out their full slate of picks, and read on below for their cases for and against playoff hopefuls in a couple incredibly tight divisions.

AFC North: Steelers at Ravens

Dajani (Steelers +5.5): "The Ravens are definitely winning this game (in my opinion), so the issue is the spread. The Ravens have failed to cover in three straight games, and are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games." Prediction: Ravens 23, Steelers 20

"The Ravens are definitely winning this game (in my opinion), so the issue is the spread. The Ravens have failed to cover in three straight games, and are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games." Ravens 23, Steelers 20 Dubin (Ravens -5.5): "Pittsburgh's offense just doesn't have enough to hang -- even with a Ravens offense that is struggling in its own right." Prediction: Ravens 23, Steelers 13

NFC North: Bears at Packers

Dajani (Packers -6.5): "No offense to Caleb Williams , but the Bears find themselves at 9-3 because of a defense that forces turnovers and a fantastic rushing attack. However, the Packers have turned the ball over an NFL-low seven times this season, and allow under 100 rushing yards per game." Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

"No offense to , but the Bears find themselves at 9-3 because of a defense that forces turnovers and a fantastic rushing attack. However, the Packers have turned the ball over an NFL-low seven times this season, and allow under 100 rushing yards per game." Packers 28, Bears 20 Dubin (Bears +6.5): "The Bears can scheme up explosive plays in the passing game but aren't particularly consistent down to down, and I trust Green Bay's passing game more at the moment. The Packers come away with a win here, but the Bears keep it close." Prediction: Packers 26, Bears 21

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, noon on Fox

⛳ Hero World Challenge (second round), 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏈 CUSA Championship: Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Sun Belt Championship: Troy at No. 25 James Madison, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Lakers at Celtics, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Golden Knights at Devils, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 No. 11 Gonzaga vs. No. 18 Kentucky (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 East Texas A&M at No. 5 UConn (M), 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 American Conference Championship: No. 24 North Texas at No. 20 Tulane, 8 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise State, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday

🏈 Big 12 Championship: No. 11 BYU vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, noon on ABC

🏈 MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan, noon on ESPN

🏀 No. 10 Iowa State at No. 1 Purdue (M), noon on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 No. 4 Duke at No. 7 Michigan State (M), noon on Fox

🏀 CareSource Invitational: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 22 Indiana (M), 2:15 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ Hero World Challenge (third round), 2:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ MLS Cup Final: Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Inter Miami CF, 2:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 SEC Championship: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, 4 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Rutgers at No. 3 Michigan (M), 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Washington at No. 24 USC (M), 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏒 Mammoth at Flames, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Warriors at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 ACC Championship: Duke vs. No. 17 Virginia, 8 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Music City Madness: No. 14 Illinois vs. No. 13 Tennessee (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Ole Miss at No. 23 St. John's (M), 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🥊 Premier Boxing Champions: Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz vs. Lamont Roach, 8 p.m. on Prime Video PPV

🏀 No. 20 Auburn at No. 2 Arizona (M), 10 p.m. on ESPN

🥊 UFC 323 Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Sunday

🏈 College Football Playoff selection show, noon on ESPN

🏀 Boston University at No. 12 North Carolina (W), noon on ACC Network

🏀 NC Central at No. 2 South Carolina (W), noon on SEC Network

🏀 Purdue at No. 6 Michigan (W), noon on Big Ten Network

🏈 Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Bengals at Bills, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Titans at Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Commanders at Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Avalanche at Flyers, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Missouri vs. No. 21 Kansas (M), 1 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 DePaul at No. 1 UConn (W), 1 p.m. on FS1

⛳ Hero World Challenge (final round), 1:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 UTSA at No. 12 Alabama (M), 2 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Coast to Coast Challenge: No. 19 Texas Tech vs. LSU (M), 3 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Oregon at No. 3 UCLA (W), 3 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota (W), 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Georgetown at No. 16 North Carolina (M), 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 20 Michigan State at Wisconsin (W), 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏒 Golden Knights at Rangers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 No. 22 Washington at No. 18 USC (W), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Texans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC