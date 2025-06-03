Cornerback D.J. Reed went from a team with the longest active playoff drought across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA, to a team that was four points away from a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 and were the No. 1 seed in 2024. Reed played for the New York Jets for the last three years before joining the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Reed has noticed a difference in his new team from his previous squad. When asked if he noticed an energy difference right away, he said, "Yeah, for sure."

Lions coach Dan Campbell certainly brings a palpable energy and passion and has helped turn the team to a winning franchise. There's no surprise a team with a consistent quarterback and coach after the last few years feels different than one with a revolving door in both areas.

Lions' Frank Ragnow retires: All-Pro center ends career after seven seasons in Detroit, citing health concerns Austin Nivison

Reed never experienced a winning season during his time calling MetLife home, while Detroit had a winning season each of those three years. The Jets went 5-12 in 2024, while the Lions went 15-2 with a first-round bye in the playoffs.

"It's difficult, but at the end of the day we get paid to play football and you make a commitment to your team," the 28-year-old said. "But it is tough when you get to September, October, November, and you're already out of the playoffs, that is tough because the energy is different when you know you're playing for something."

Reed didn't expand too much or throw his former team under the bus, saying his time with them was a learning experience.

"I needed to go through what I went through in New York and I'm grateful I went through it," Reed said.

Reed has 414 total tackles, 51 pass deflections, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and a touchdown in his seven-year career. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and spent time with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Jets in 2022.