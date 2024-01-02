Dan Campbell had every right to still be upset after Saturday's controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With the way the Lions lost Saturday's hard-fought game to the Cowboys, some Detroit Lions fans had the belief the league held a bias against them winning that game.

Campbell wants those Lions fans to know the league doesn't have anything against them. He won't go down that rabbit hole.

"Don't do that. Don't do it. I know -- I get it, but don't do that. Don't buy into that," Campbell said to reporters Monday, via a Lions transcript. "Don't live in that world, man. That will just pull you down. And if it makes you feel any better, the NFL is against every team, all right?

"I was at New Orleans, so I know what that feels like. And -- but you know what? We walked away. Even in that game, we had chances to win and -- before all that happened, but that one ended it. That was it, man.

"We walked away, packed our bags and left. This one, we got a taste of what that's like, but we've still got a chance. We haven't even started the tournament. So, this is a -- I think it's a blessing. And I would tell fans, 'Don't do it. Don't even believe that.' We're just getting started."

Why was a close loss a blessing? The Lions proved they can compete with the best teams in the conference, a sign they are in the mix to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

"We were in it, we were in a tight game, had a chance to win it, we weren't able to and so now you know what that's like," Campbell said. "You know what that feels like, and you can't let that opportunity slip, man. You don't know when that play's going to be made. Could be the first quarter, second quarter, right before halftime, so that's why."

The Detroit Lions head coach sounded like he was ready to suit up again and knock down the next opponent himself when talking about the controversial loss. The Lions have bigger fish to fry in the coming weeks.

"I'm ready, man. I've got controlled fury and I'm ready to go," Campbell said. "I don't go the other way, so. And the team won't either.

"We're on a mission and we're not going to -- we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves and wallow in everything. We had plays to make, we didn't make them. And it's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere and you've got to make that one extra play that we didn't and so we will use this as fuel.

"I've got pure octane right now. I woke up, I'm ready, so we're moving forward."