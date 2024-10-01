Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made NFL history on Monday night, breaking the league record of most attempts without an incompletion, going a perfect 18 of 18 in the team's 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff broke Kurt Warner's 2005 record (10 for 10) while throwing for 292 yards, two touchdowns against Seattle, while also hauling in a receiving touchdown for good measure. Yes, you read that right, the quarterback caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, whose first pass attempt in college or the pros was a memorable one.

This was quite the night for Goff, one certainly worthy of the game ball. Only problem, his head coach gave it to someone else.

Dan Campbell said while he knew his quarterback was having a great performance, he didn't realize it was a perfect one, and handed the game ball to someone else. "I just gave the game ball to somebody else," Campbell said after the victory. "So, I feel awful right now. I knew he played a heck of a game - I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18 for 18."

I think Goff will be able to forgive Campbell.