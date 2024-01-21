Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been under fire for his challenge decisions in the past. This decision to hold the red flag in his pocket against the Buccaneers in the divisional round was no exception.

On an incomplete pass from Baker Mayfield facing a second-and-10 situation from the 12-yard line, Mayfield was pressured by Tyson Alualu and forced to his right. He threw an incomplete pass that resulted in a third-and-10 at the 12, but the play should have been ruled a sack.

Here's even further proof Mayfield was down, which Campbell didn't challenge.

Instead of a third-and-21, the Buccaneers had a third-and-10 and Rachaad White tied the game on a screen pass from Mayfield. The Lions ended up scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive, but perhaps the Buccaneers don't have a third-down situation where a screen pass does significant damage if Campbell challenges the play.