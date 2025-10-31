In honor of Halloween, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell peeled back the curtain on some of his past costumes and revealed one particularly hilarious getup. Campbell, a burly former tight end, told reporters at the Lions facility on Friday that, one year, he dressed up as Marilyn Monroe for the holiday.

The Monroe costume was a joint venture of sorts with Campell's wife, Holly. Campbell said that on one Halloween during his NFL playing career, his wife supplied him with a white dress to go with his blonde wig, and all together, the ensemble resembled the late actress.

"That was a long time ago, and that wasn't here," said Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006-08. "I'm sure you can find some old stuff. But anyway, we paired up pretty good. Let's just put it that way. Holly's the creative one. She always had pretty good ideas for stuff."

After Campbell's media availability session, Holly Campbell took to social media to provide photo evidence of the costume.

It was not a coordinated costume for the couple, though. Campbell went solo on the Monroe outfit while his wife donned a halo and angel wings.

"It was really more her and her sister than it was we were paired up," Campbell said. "I was kind of the odd one out. But I was Marilyn Monroe. She bought me the freaking dress. I had the wig. Actually, I had a broken ankle, so I was on crutches, too. That was great."

As for how Campbell plans to celebrate Halloween this year, he said he will be passing out candy at his home. Reese's peanut butter cups and M&M's are the candy of choice in the Campbell household.

Campbell will lead the Lions into battle against the Minnesota Vikings on the other side of Halloween. Detroit, second in the NFC North at 5-2, hosts Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.