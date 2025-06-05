For the first time since Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement at 29, coach Dan Campbell spoke with the media. Campbell spoke glowingly of Ragnow's contributions to the team and revealed the decision didn't exactly catch the team off guard.

On Monday, Ragnow announced he was retiring after seven seasons due to the physical toll on his body. In his time with the Lions, Ragnow won over the fans, his teammates and the coaching staff.

Lions' Frank Ragnow retires: All-Pro center ends career after seven seasons in Detroit, citing health concerns Austin Nivison

The first thing Campbell did when he stepped up to the podium Thursday was heap praise upon Ragnow.

"Frank's been an unbelievable teammate, football player and man of the community," Campbell said. "Man, he's done it all. He will be sorely missed."

Campbell then shared one of his fondest memories of Ragnow, which was in the 2023 divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a fourth-and-goal, Ragnow went toe-to-toe with Vita Vea and won.

"One of the greatest memories I have of Frank was the divisional (playoff game) against Tampa Bay," Campbell said. "It was fourth-and-1. We run downhill with Craig Reynolds. He's got big boy. He hits him, and he kind of hits a knee. He gets back up and attacks the block. We score. It was huge. That's the type of player he was. He'll be missed."

There was some speculation that Ragnow might have been angling for a new contract at the time of his retirement. Campbell dismissed that as "disrespectful" to Ragnow.

That's because Campbell and the team "knew he was contemplating" retirement "for a while." The Lions chose to give Ragnow some space and allowed the veteran center to make a decision on his own time.

While the loss of Ragnow is a major blow to the interior of the Lions' offensive line, Campbell is confident that the new-look group will be ready to go when the season begins.

"This train goes on," Campbell said. "The train rolls one, and it's the next man up. We will be ready to go when camp hits."

The Lions have now lost two key offensive lineman this offseason because guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. This is just another hurdle for the Lions in what has been a chaotic offseason.