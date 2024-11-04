Brian Branch was ejected from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers due to a helmet-to-helmet hit. His coach, Dan Campbell, believes the polarizing decision was partially a product of the Lions playing on national TV, suggesting to reporters after Sunday's game that NFL officials have fluid standards.

"He's got to get used to that," Campbell said of Branch, referring to the Lions playing in Sunday's late-afternoon window. "When you play in prime-time games, New York's gonna look at all these. They don't care about the 1 o'clock games. They do those prime-time games. So understand the situation."

Branch, who's been one of the NFL's most productive safeties this season, was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness after defending a pass to Packers wide receiver Bo Melton along the sidelines. Officials then disqualified the former first-round draft pick for helmet-to-helmet contact.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell, a former longtime defensive coach, defended the move to eject Branch when speaking with reporters following the game.

"We reviewed all the angles," Fewell said, via the Associated Press, "and we clearly felt that he had time and space to make a different choice, as the act was a flagrant foul. And he clearly had the opportunity to avoid the head and neck area."

Melton, who absorbed the blow, downplayed Branch's actions.

"He was playing ball," the receiver said. "I'm all good, so it is what it is. He was playing ball, and he hit me when I was in the air. So it is what it is."