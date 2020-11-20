D'Andre Swift will not be available for the Lions' Week 11 showdown with the Panthers after missing the team's last two practices with a concussion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Swift, who spoke to reporters following practice on Wednesday, did not appear on that day's injury report.

The 35th overall pick (and second running back) selected in the 2020 NFL draft, Swift was a key contributor in the Lions' Week 10 win over Washington. Making his first career start, Swift rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries in Detroit's 30-27 win. He also caught five passes for 68 yards and a score while helping the Lions improve to 4-5 on the season. Through nine games, Swift has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The former Georgia standout has also caught 31 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift DET • RB • 32 Att 70 Yds 331 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

"The dude is a crazy playmaker," Lions receiver Marvin Jones said of Swift earlier this week, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. "We've known that ever since he's been here and he touches the ground. When the ball is in his hands ... I have to keep blocking because you know somehow he's going to come out of it by making a move, or running somebody over, or jumping over somebody.

"He's electric and he's great to watch, but I have to do less watching and more blocking. You never know."

With Swift out, expect a significant workload for Adrian Peterson, who is still the Lions' leading rusher (with 371 yards on 97 carries) despite Swift's recent rise. Peterson, who rushed for a season-high 93 yards in the Lions' season-opening loss to Chicago, received just 17 carries over the Lions' past three games. Detroit will probably also lean more on Kerryon Johnson, who so far has rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.

The Lions are going up against a Panthers' defense that is currently 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed and 28th in average yards per carry allowed. They gave up a whopping 210 rushing yards during last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers that included a 98-yard touchdown by by Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones.