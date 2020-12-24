The Detroit Lions announced five coaches will be unavailable to coach in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions announced wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be the team's head coach in the Week 16 matchup. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will be the offensive play-caller while assistant head coach/research analyst Evan Rothstein will be the defensive play-caller. Defensive assistant Tony Carter will be the defensive backs coach. Assistant head coach/research analyst David Corrao will coach the linebackers and coaching assistant Ty Warren will coach the defensive line.

Detroit's practice facility was closed on Tuesday due to positive test results from recent COVID-19 tests, as Bevell was labeled a close contact. Bevell and the other four coaches are in isolation and are unable to be at the facility, which left the Lions in a pickle over who would be coaching the team this weekend.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has certainly been willing to help out the coaching staff, adjusting the play at the line of scrimmage if he sees fit.

"It's different, right? We all just got to be ready to adapt," Stafford said to reporters Wednesday, via ESPN's Michael Rothstein. "It's been that way all season. Shoot, I was locked in a hotel room for a week not too long ago, too, so we've all been there, taking our turns. It's not easy. It's not fun. It's understandable. We're trying to do what's right, trying to keep everybody safe in this building but at the same time, it's difficult.

"There's plenty of teams in the league that have dealt with these things. We're just one of them at this moment."

Prince has been with the Lions since 2014, but has never served as a head coach at the professional or collegiate level. He served as an offensive coordinator at Boise State for two seasons (2012-2013) and had stints at Fort Lewis College (1994-1995), the Japanese X League (1996-1997), and at Portland State (1999-2000). He also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks in the 2000s.

The Lions coaching shakeup comes just days after special teams coach Brayden Coombs was fired by the team after he called a fourth-quarter fake punt without consulting other members of the coaching staff.