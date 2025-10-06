Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are enjoying quite the partnership. And the tandem is adding another line in the league's history books.

Two weeks after becoming the first pair of teammates to each rush for touchdowns in the same game 11 times, Montgomery and Gibbs tied an NFL record by each scoring a touchdown in the same game for a 14th time.

Montgomery and Gibbs now share the record alongside former Cowboys teammates Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston, who was actually broadcasting Sunday's game when the Lions' duo joined himself and Smith in the record book.

Fittingly, Gibbs and Montgomery's touchdowns occurred on back-to-back drives in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Gibbs' capped off Detroit's first drive of the second half with a 20-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jared Goff that stretched the Lions' lead to 21-3.

Montgomery's record-tying touchdown was courtesy of an eight-yard run that ultimately proved to be the game-winning score.

While the accomplishment is impressive in its own right, the fact that it tied a mark that has been held for over 20 years by two of the most accomplished backfield duos in league history makes Montgomery and Gibbs' feat even more notable.

During their decade as teammates, Smith and Johnston played a critical role in the Cowboys becoming the first team in history to win three Super Bowls over a four-year span. With Johnston leading the way, Smith also rose to prominence during that time period, becoming the first rushing champion to win the Super Bowl before winning league and Super Bowl MVP honors the following season.

In 1995, Johnston's blocking helped Smith win his fourth rushing title in five years while also scoring a then-record 25 touchdowns on the ground.

Arguably the best fullback of his era, Johnston was underrated in terms of his value as a runner and receiver. A short-yardage specialist, Johnston scored eight touchdowns on the ground during his career. He also caught 292 passes (including a career-high 50 in 1993) that included 14 for scores.

In 2002, a retired Johnston returned to Dallas to watch Smith break Walter Payton's career rushing record.

While they are one game from passing Dallas' duo, rest assured that Gibbs and Montgomery are more focused on eventually joining Smith and Johnston as Super Bowl champions, a goal that the Lions are once again striving to achieve in 2025.