Since Dan Campbell was hired as the Detroit Lions coach in 2021, the team has improved each of those four seasons and the culture has changed drastically. However, the Lions have yet to reach their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl and running back David Montgomery is intent on achieving greatness in 2025.

"Everybody's tired of being close," Montgomery said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "It's cool to be close at first, but you don't want to get comfortable with being close all the time.

"That's not what you want to be known for, especially when you know you've got the guys you've got on this team. You want to finish it, so this is the year for us. The year of the reckoning and the year that we choose that we need to finish."

The Lions have recorded double-digit regular-season win totals each of the past two campaigns, including going 15-2 in 2024 and capturing an NFC North division title. However, Detroit fell at the hands of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round of the postseason.

This came came one year after nearly reaching the sport's mountaintop as the Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game during the 2023 season.

After being so close on multiple occasions, Montgomery is more motivated than ever to help Detroit take the next step.

"This is probably the hungriest that I have been because I feel like a lot of people kind of forget that I'm here in the offense, too," Montgomery added. "So, I'm not here to prove anybody wrong. I'm here to prove myself right and be the best teammate that I can be.

"But I've definitely got a big chip on my shoulder."

The Lions are returning a large amount of the key pieces from last year's roster, but the franchise will have a very different look from a coaching standpoint. After all, former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired as the Chicago Bears coach, while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was poached by the New York Jets to be their new coach.

Still, regardless of the changes on the sidelines, the Lions are viewed as one of the top contenders in the NFC in 2025. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lions with +1100 odds to win Super Bowl LX, which is the second-highest odds in the NFC behind only the Philadelphia Eagles.