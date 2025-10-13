Lions coach Dan Campbell called Brian Branch's postgame strike of Juju Smith-Schuster "inexcusable" following Detroit's 30-17 loss to Kansas City, one that's not going to be tolerated within the organization moving forward. Branch apologized for his actions, expressing remorse for letting his emotions get the best of him.

"I did a real childish thing," Branch said, via The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. "I'm tired of people doing stuff in between plays and refs don't catch it. They be trying to bully me out there. I shouldn't have did it, it was childish."

Branch pointed to a physical back and forth throughout with Smith-Schuster, who finished with three catches for 57 yards.

"I got blocked in the back illegally," Branch said. "And it was in front of the ref and the ref didn't do anything. And just stuff like that. I coulda got hurt off a that, but I still should not have done that."

Seconds after Patrick Mahomes' final kneel down, Branch made his way toward Smith-Schuster, who was lined up behind his quarterback. Smith-Schuster put out his hand before Branch struck him, sending Kansas City's wideout to the ground.

Smith-Schuster charged Branch after picking himself off the turf, but Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco tried to step in front and hold him back from retaliating. Branch then grabbed Smith-Schuster's facemask and tossed him to the ground for a second time, before a brief melee involving several players ensued.

Mahomes said the Chiefs "play between the whistles" and brushed Branch's actions aside. Branch has already drawn three fines in 2025 for controversial behavior and seven times last season, according to NFL.com.

"There was a lot of stuff, but I should've shown it between the whistle, not after the game and I apologize for that," Branch said.

Regardless of what led to Branch's postgame actions, Campbell doesn't want to see it happen again.

"Let me start with this," Campbell said. "I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about. I apologized to coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs and Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here, and it's not gonna be OK. He knows it, our team knows it. That's not what we do."

Branch will likely hear from the league office this week on punishment for his actions, which likely incurs another fine and could result in a suspension.

Smith-Schuster, who suffered a bloody nose during the incident, said he expects Branch will learn from his mistake and commended him for being a "great" player.

"I think after the game, I was expecting to shake his hand and say good game and move past, but he threw a punch … at the end of the day, it's a team sport," Smith-Schuster said. "We came out here, did our job and that's all that matters. At the end of the day, it's all about getting a dub. Me just blocking him? I'm just doing my job. I play between the whistles and after the game he took advantage of what he did. He was for sure frustrated."